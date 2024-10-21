The New York Sun

Join
National

Average American Consumes 80 Pounds of Sugar a Year: Survey

Post-binge, respondents typically experience a ‘crash’ within 33 minutes.

Via pexels.com
Despite 85 percent of survey participants attempting to cut back on sugar, the typical American consumes 99 grams daily, exceeding the sugar content of two 12-ounce sodas. Via pexels.com
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Americans are overindulging in sugary treats and beverages, with the average individual consuming 36,000 grams of sugar annually — equivalent to almost 80 pounds, a new survey finds.

The insight, sourced from a poll of 2,000 Americans conducted by Talker Research for Hint Water, highlights the impact of the nation’s sugar intake on hydration levels. Despite 85 percent of participants attempting to cut back on sugar, the typical American consumes 99 grams daily, exceeding the sugar content of two 12-ounce sodas.

The survey found that 34 percent of respondents derive most of their beverage sugar from morning coffee, while 28 percent primarily consume soda. More than half (51 percent) suspect their sugar cravings might indicate dehydration, which is notable because participants reported drinking only 48 ounces of water daily, falling short of recommended guidelines.

“The study revealed that, on a regular day, the average respondent consumes more than twice the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association and significantly less water than is recommended by the U.S. National Academy of Medicine,” the chief marketing officer at Hint Water, Amy Calhoun Robb, said in a statement.

Exploring the emotional factors behind sugar cravings, the survey identified stress (39 percent), boredom (36 percent), fatigue (24 percent), and loneliness (17 percent) as key triggers. One surprising discovery: 3:12 p.m. is the peak time for sugar cravings, with the average individual resisting for only 13 minutes before succumbing.

Post-binge, respondents typically experience a “crash” within 33 minutes, often feeling fatigued (42 percent), regretful (25 percent), and unfocused (21 percent). Despite these challenges, there is a rising awareness of hydration’s importance.

“Whether you just want a post-meal treat or need a boost during your work day, you might find yourself relying more on sugar than you think you do. And from there, it can be easy to lose focus on your health goals, including healthy hydration,” Ms. Calhoun-Robb said.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use