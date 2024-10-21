Average American Consumes 80 Pounds of Sugar a Year: Survey

Americans are overindulging in sugary treats and beverages, with the average individual consuming 36,000 grams of sugar annually — equivalent to almost 80 pounds, a new survey finds.

The insight, sourced from a poll of 2,000 Americans conducted by Talker Research for Hint Water, highlights the impact of the nation’s sugar intake on hydration levels. Despite 85 percent of participants attempting to cut back on sugar, the typical American consumes 99 grams daily, exceeding the sugar content of two 12-ounce sodas.

The survey found that 34 percent of respondents derive most of their beverage sugar from morning coffee, while 28 percent primarily consume soda. More than half (51 percent) suspect their sugar cravings might indicate dehydration, which is notable because participants reported drinking only 48 ounces of water daily, falling short of recommended guidelines.

“The study revealed that, on a regular day, the average respondent consumes more than twice the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association and significantly less water than is recommended by the U.S. National Academy of Medicine,” the chief marketing officer at Hint Water, Amy Calhoun Robb, said in a statement.

Exploring the emotional factors behind sugar cravings, the survey identified stress (39 percent), boredom (36 percent), fatigue (24 percent), and loneliness (17 percent) as key triggers. One surprising discovery: 3:12 p.m. is the peak time for sugar cravings, with the average individual resisting for only 13 minutes before succumbing.

Post-binge, respondents typically experience a “crash” within 33 minutes, often feeling fatigued (42 percent), regretful (25 percent), and unfocused (21 percent). Despite these challenges, there is a rising awareness of hydration’s importance.

“Whether you just want a post-meal treat or need a boost during your work day, you might find yourself relying more on sugar than you think you do. And from there, it can be easy to lose focus on your health goals, including healthy hydration,” Ms. Calhoun-Robb said.