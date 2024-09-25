Bad Eyesight Projected To Affect 740 Million Children by 2050

‘It is crucial to recognize that myopia may become a global health burden in the future,’ the researchers say.

A new study says that nearly three-quarters of a billion children worldwide may need glasses, as nearsightedness rises at alarming rates.

The research, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, predicts that by 2050, some 740 million children and teenagers could be affected by myopia.

“It is crucial to recognize that myopia may become a global health burden in the future,” the researchers said in a press release.

The study, led by researchers from Sun Yat-Sen University in China, analyzed data from 276 studies involving more than 5.4 million participants across 50 countries, Study Finds reports. It found that the global prevalence of nearsightedness among children and teenagers has increased significantly over the past three decades, rising to 36 percent in the early 2020s from 24 percent in the 1990s.

The surge in myopia rates is particularly pronounced in East Asian countries, with Japan showing the highest prevalence at 86 percent. The study also highlighted a gender disparity, noting that girls are more likely to develop myopia than boys, especially during adolescence.

The research also identified a disparity between developed and developing countries. Contrary to expectations, developing or underdeveloped nations showed a higher prevalence of myopia (32 percent) compared to developed countries (24 percent).

“The early implementation of formal education in certain East Asian nations could potentially serve as a contributing element,” the researchers said.

Looking ahead, the study’s projections are even more concerning. By 2050, it is estimated that 40 percent of children and adolescents worldwide will be myopic. This potential scenario poses a significant public health challenge.

The researchers point to various contributing factors, including increased screen time, reduced outdoor activities, and the early introduction of formal education in some cultures. In countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong, say, children as young as 2 or 3 years old often engage in supplementary educational programs before starting formal schooling.

The study also emphasizes the importance of developing good eye habits early in life. The recommendations include encouraging more outdoor activities, limiting screen time, and ensuring regular eye check-ups.