Bank Hunts Down Bandits Who Stole $600,000 From ATMs by Trying Viral TikTok Check-Cashing ‘Glitch’

JPMorgan Chase is going after a quartet of bandits who took advantage of the alleged “Chase bank Glitch” that allowed them to withdraw money that wasn’t theirs from ATMs.

In recent court filings, the financial powerhouse alleges that the four individuals, who reside in Texas, California, and Florida, owe the bank over $600,000, according to a report from MarketWatch. The cases against all four are civil complaints for the outstanding balances and are separate from any criminal charges. JPMorgan first referred the fraudulent actions to law enforcement after their discovery last month.

The glitch went viral on TikTok after it was discovered that anyone could write themselves a check, deposit it at the ATM, and then withdraw the money.

“On August 28 and 29, 2024, an individual deposited two checks in Defendant’s Chase bank account for $75,000.00 and $245,999.12 at an ATM. After depositing the checks, defendant began transferring substantial amounts of those ill-gotten funds from its account. The checks were eventually returned as counterfeit, resulting in a substantial negative balance,” according to one of the bank’s filings in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The person charged in California owes over $90,000, and another in Florida owes nearly $150,000. According to the filing, the defendant in Texas owes Chase the highest amount, nearly $300,000.

“Fraud is a crime that impacts everyone and undermines trust in the banking system,” a spokesperson for Chase Bank said to MarketWatch. “We’re pursuing these cases and actively cooperating with law enforcement to make sure if someone is committing fraud against Chase and its customers, they’re held accountable.”