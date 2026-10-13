Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The policy is part of a sustained campaign to get people to treat AI as conscious.
Published:
Updated:
You can’t be cruel to a toaster; inanimate objects don’t feel pain.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
You can’t be cruel to a toaster; inanimate objects don’t feel pain.
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