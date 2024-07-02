BBC News Anchor Calls for Trump To Be ‘Murdered’ by Biden

He said it was ‘satirical’ but eventually deleted the social media post.

David Aaronovitch, a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Briefing Room show, has come under fire for a controversial social media post suggesting that President Biden should consider having President Trump “murdered.”

Mr. Aaronovitch posted the tweet on about 5 p.m. on Monday, saying, “If I was Biden I’d hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America’s security #SCOTUS.”

The hashtag indicates that Mr. Aaronovitch’s opinion was influenced by the Supreme Court’s ruling that former presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for their official acts.

The post quickly drew widespread criticism, with many pointing out that it breached the BBC’s guidelines on employee impartiality, The Express reports.

In a subsequent tweet, Mr. Aaronovitch addressed an X user attempting to add a “community note” to his post, saying, “That community note should be interesting. But before you go to the effort of writing it, try reading the arguments, the ruling, and the dissent in the Supreme Court’s judgment on presidential immunity delivered today.”

An hour after his first post, Mr. Aaronovitch posted another saying the post was “satirical and based on today’s 6-3 ruling on presidential immunity.” He eventually deleted the tweet.

“There is now a far right pile-on suggesting that my tweet about the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity is an incitement to violence when it’s plainly a satire,” he wrote. “So I’m deleting it. If nothing else though it’s given me a map of some of the daftest people on this site. Note by the way that not one of them has a problem with the ruling itself.”