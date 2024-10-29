Bernie Sanders Urges Palestinian Supporters to Back Harris Despite Administration’s Gaza Stance

Vermont senator promises to work with Harris administration, warns Trump would be ‘far worse’ for Palestinian cause.

Senator Sanders is begging pro-Palestinian critics to vote for Vice President Harris despite her stance on the Israel-Gaza war, saying that President Trump would be far worse for their cause.

“I understand that there are millions of Americans who disagree with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the terrible war in Gaza. I am one of them,” Mr. Sanders said in a video posted Monday night on X. “Donald Trump and his right-wing friends are worse. In the Senate, in Congress, the Republicans have worked overtime to block humanitarian aid to the starving children in Gaza.”

“The president and vice president both support getting as much humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible,” he said.

To further his case, Mr. Sanders assured viewers that if Ms. Harris wins, he will work closely with her administration to change American policy regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s administration.

“I promise you, after Kamala wins, we will together do everything we can to change U.S. policy toward Netanyahu,” he said. “An immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages, a surge of massive humanitarian aid, the stopping of settler attacks on the West Bank, and the rebuilding of Gaza for the Palestinian people.”

Mr. Sanders also acknowledged that Israel had the right to defend itself after the October 7 attacks from Hamas but condemned the government for retaliating with what he called an “all-out war.”

Last March, Ms. Harris called for an immediate ceasefire at Gaza and for Israel to provide relief to the region. “The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses,” she said at Selma, Alabama during an event commemorating the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

While she made a case to provide relief to the Palestinian people, she also has supported Israel and its right to defend its citizens. She has spoken in favor of a two-state solution. Her approach has led pro-Gaza supporters to be critical of her support for a ceasefire as the Biden administration has sent money and weapons to Israel.

Mr. Sanders closed his pitch for Ms. Harris by addressing wider election issues and Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, calling the event a display of “extreme vulgar sexism and racism.”

Mr. Sanders said of the rally, “It was not a question of speakers getting up there, disagreeing with Kamala Harris on the issues. That wasn’t the issue at all … They were attacking her simply because she was a woman and a woman of color.”