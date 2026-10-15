Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
It remains to be seen whether American authors will embrace performatively sacrificing publishing rights in the name of spurious human rights.
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If you are a British reader who has been a fan of the bestselling Irish author Sally Rooney, then it is time to be very anxious indeed. Ms. Rooney, whose novels include “Normal People” — filmed for British television with Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in star-making roles — and “Conversations with Friends,” has announced that her books will no longer be sold in bookstores in Britain, on the grounds that the group Palestine Action, which she has pledged support to, has been proscribed as a terrorist organization since last year.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
If you are a British reader who has been a fan of the bestselling Irish author Sally Rooney, then it is time to be very anxious indeed. Ms. Rooney, whose novels include “Normal People” — filmed for British television with Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in star-making roles — and “Conversations with Friends,” has announced that her books will no longer be sold in bookstores in Britain, on the grounds that the group Palestine Action, which she has pledged support to, has been proscribed as a terrorist organization since last year.
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