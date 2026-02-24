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The New York Sun
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Betting Markets Offer SOTU Wagers on Who Will Come, What He’ll Say, and How Long It Will Last

Millions of dollars are being wagered on questions from the mundane to arcane about President Trump’s State of the Union address.

The Polymarket prediction market website is displayed on a computer screen at New York City on January 11, 2026.
The Polymarket prediction market website is displayed on a computer screen at New York City on January 11, 2026. Wyatte Grantham-Philips/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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