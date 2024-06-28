Biden Begins Debate With Hoarse Voice, Coughs Within Seconds

The American people’s view of the sitting president as too old isn’t being helped by his performance.

President Biden is beginning the first debate of the 2024 presidential election sounding nearly ill with a hoarse voice and a series of coughs. One of the greatest challenges of his campaign has been trying to convince voters that he isn’t too old for the job.

The gravelly voice and slow start to the debate for Mr. Biden will almost certainly make those age concerns — even among Democrats — all the more serious. According to the most recent poll from Gallup, 59 percent of Americans say Mr. Biden’s age is a serious concern, compared to just 18 percent who say the same about Trump.

While the two men are just four years apart in age, Trump isn’t viewed and doesn’t appear as old as Mr. Biden does. Later in the debate, Mr. Biden appeared to stop midway through a sentence about Trump doing something to Medicare.

One of the most popular liberal online commentators, David Pakman, who often debates pro-Trump influencers online, was one of the first to point out Mr. Biden’s apparent vocal issues. “Oh no, Biden’s voice is almost totally gone,” Mr. Pakman, a fierce Biden supporter, wrote on X.

Another Biden supporter, the legendary pollster Frank Luntz, said the focus group he is currently running as the debate is ongoing is already “concerned” about Mr. Biden’s voice, which he says won’t assure Americans about the sitting president’s physical health.

“My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health,” Mr. Luntz said.