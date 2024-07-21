Biden Bows Out, Endorses Harris as Democratic Nominee

President Biden will abandon his reelection campaign, saying that it is in the “best interest” of both the nation and the Democratic Party. He will stay on through the remainder of his term, and tells fellow Democrats to support Vice President Harris for the nomination.

Mr. Biden has been pressured for weeks by fellow Democrats, elected officials, and major party donors to abandon his campaign after a disastrous debate performance against President Trump. The president has not endorsed a successor, and made no mention of whether or not there should be an open convention at Chicago next month to choose the nominee.

He did mention the vice president in his letter to the nation, however. “Let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected,” Mr. Biden writes. “I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.”

In a separate post on X, Mr. Biden wrote that Ms. Harris should be the party standard-bearer in 2024. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he wrote.