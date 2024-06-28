Biden Criticizes Trump as a Convicted Felon, Prompting Ugly Back-and-Forth About Hunter Biden, Stormy Daniels

‘You have the morals of an alley cat,’ the sitting president said to his predecessor.

President Trump and President Biden are getting into an ugly back-and-forth about legal troubles, convictions, and salacious personal details. Mr. Biden kicked off the debate by bringing up the former president’s felony convictions, prompting a series of attacks on eachother’s character.

“The only person who is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now,” Mr. Biden said after Trump brought up jailing those who investigated him after the January 6 riot. “The fact is, there was no effort on his part to stop what was going on” at the Capitol, Mr. Biden said of his predecessor.

CNN moderators then pivoted to Trump to ask him about his comments about “retribution” against political enemies, prompting the former president to say that the only form of “retribution” during his second term would be “success” for America.

Trump then turned to the “convicted felon” issue to say that Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, is also a convicted felon. Trump went further to say that the first son would likely be a convicted felon again following his tax trial in September.

Trump and Mr. Biden got into a short back-and-forth about the 2019 impeachment for the former president, leading Trump to say that he “did nothing wrong” in asking Ukraine to investigate the Biden family, which seemingly enraged Mr. Biden.

“Think of all the civil penalties you have. How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public? For doing a whole range of things? For having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant? I mean, what are you talking about?” Mr. Biden said. “You have the morals of an alley cat.”

Trump quickly shot back: “I didn’t have sex with a porn star.”