Biden Doesn’t Have To ‘Release’ His Delegates, Member Of DNC’s Rules Committee Says

Delegates need only ‘in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them.’

President Biden and Vice President Harris after watching fireworks on the National Mall.
JOSEPH CURL
With President Biden’ departure from the 2024 presidential campaign, there is much discussion on whether he will “release” his delegates so a new candidate can be chosen when Democrats hold their convention next month.

But delegates at the Democratic National Convention have the option to shift their support to another candidate due to a lesser-known rule that was put into effect after the last contentious convention, according to DNC delegate Elaine Kamarck.

In a Zoom call last week, Ms. Kamarck explained that the rule that binds delegates says they must “in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them,” NBC New reports.

During the call, Ms. Kamarck, a long-time member of the DNC’s Rules Committee, emphasized that “there’s no such thing as Joe Biden releasing his delegates. And Joe Biden gets this.”

“I don’t know why the rest of the press doesn’t get it,” she said. “Joe Biden said in his NATO press conference, ‘The delegates can do whatever the hell they want to do.’ And that is basically true.”

The “good conscience” rule came after the 1980 convention fight between Ted Kennedy and then-President Jimmy Carter. During that convention, delegates were not allowed to switch their votes as they were “bound” to certain candidates. The rule was quietly changed before the 1984 convention.

Mr. Biden secured nearly all of the pledged delegates during the 2024 primaries, as he was largely unopposed. But the president’s power will still be felt in the DNC convention at Chicago.

“Biden’s campaign played a big role in picking the delegates, choosing supporters for their loyalty. So it’s likely that Biden’s endorsement of Harris will have some sway with these members,” NBC reported.

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

