Biden, Harris ‘In Sync’ on Economic Policy Over Past Three Years, Press Secretary Insists

The comment comes after Harris, like Trump, proposes eliminating taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers.

As Vice President Harris charts her path forward in the 2024 presidential campaign, Republicans are seeking to link her to President Biden’s economic policies.

During a press briefing Monday, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, was asked if Mr. Biden would support the economic policies Ms. Harris proposes during the campaign.

“I can say that they are partners in this, so they believe … and [are] certainly on the same page when we think about the economy, when we think about healthcare,” Ms. Jean-Pierre responded. “They have to work through what their policies [sic] ideas are, but the last three and a half years they’ve been in sync. They have been certainly on the same page, I presume that that will continue from here.”

The comment comes after Ms. Harris proposed eliminating taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, a policy earlier proposed by Trump. Ms. Jean-Pierre also said Mr. Biden would support the policy if such legislation reached his desk.

As Ms. Harris seeks to define her candidacy and abandons some of the policies from her failed 2020 presidential bid, such as her support for a ban on fracking, Republicans have been searching for a line of attack against her and ways to tie her to what they see as Mr. Biden’s failures.

In a post on its website, the Republican National Committee said, “Kamala — who cast the tie-breaking Senate vote for trillions in spending that sent inflation sky-high — owns the failures of the Harris-Biden economy.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign posted on X, “Kamalanomics is Bidenonmics.”

While Mr. Biden was still running for re-election, polls repeatedly found voters trusted Trump more than the 46th president to handle the economy and inflation. A March New York Times/Siena poll found that 40 percent of Americans said Trump’s policies personally helped them, while 18 percent said the same about Mr. Biden’s policies.

However, a poll released this week by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan found that for the first time this election cycle, voters said they trust the Democratic presidential nominee more on the economy than Trump.