Biden Invokes Truman and Reagan in First Press Conference Since Disastrous Debate, Calls From Own Party To Step Down

President Biden took the podium on Thursday night for a rare solo press conference amidst a NATO summit where he has been buffeted by an escalating crisis that threatens his presidency and his place atop the Democratic ticket this November.

The president was defiant. He asserted that he is “the most qualified person to run for president,” even as he confused Vice President Harris with President Trump. He insisted “there is a long way to go in the campaign” but noted that “things are moving” and asserted that he is “optimistic about where things are going.” Mr. Biden called the NATO conference “incredibly successful.”

Mr. Biden quickly invoked President Trump, whom he referred to as “my predecessor,” in order to cast doubt on the 45th president’s commitment to the grand alliance. The 46th one insisted that “the world is safer with NATO” and invoked a consensus from “Truman to Reagan to me.” Mr. Biden also claimed that his actions at the southern border “are working” to lower illegal immigration. The president declared that he is “determined” to end the war at Gaza.

What a spokesman, John Kirby, calls a “big boy” press conference comes two weeks to the day after a disastrous debate performance against President Trump that painted in crystal clear relief Mr. Biden’s age and diminishments. The president insists that the poor showing was ascribable to a cold and a “bad night.”

As the summit concluded just minutes before the press conference, Mr. Biden confused the leaders of Ukraine and Russia. He declared “And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he does determination, President Putin.” Mr. Biden subsequently corrected himself.

Those explanations, though, have not been enough to halt the growing sense — including among his supporters — that Mr. Biden is not up to the job. More than a dozen of the 213 Democrats in the House of Representatives have called for him to step aside, as has one senator, Peter Welch. Even those who have not called for a new nominee have expressed consternation. Senator Bennett told CNN that his party “could lose the whole thing.” Mr. Biden aims to prevent a groundswell of discontent that could capsize his candidacy.

One Democrat, Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, in a statement Thursday afternoon to KGW News at Portland declared that “Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job.The crisis of confidence in the President’s leadership needs to come to an end. The President should do what he knows is right for the country and put the national interest first.”

On Thursday NBC News reported that the Biden campaign has begun poring over polling to determine if Vice President Harris would be a stronger candidate against Trump this fall. On Wednesday, one of the president’s most significant backers, the actor George Clooney, took to the New York Times to disclose that the version of Mr. Biden who attended a $30 million fundraiser last month was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.” On Thursday afternoon Mr. Biden’s camarilla met with Democratic senators in an effort to shore up his support.

Mr. Clooney’s call for Mr. Biden to step aside comes as CNN reports that the president has convened a meeting of his cabinet in nine months. He has not held a press conference this year, and only 14 solo ones during his presidency. One television anchor — and former Democratic White House senior adviser — George Stephonopolus, who interviewed the president in the days after the debate, was this week caught on camera flatly telling a passerby that he did not believe Mr. Biden could serve four more years.

The president insists that he will stay in the race and defeat Trump. A recent television advertisement for the 46th president features comments he made at a rally at Raleigh, where he declared “Folks, I know I’m not a young man. But I know how to do this job. I know right from wrong. I know how to tell the truth.And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

________

