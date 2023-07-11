What a time to be boycotting NATO and making nice to the Chinese Communists.

Let me start with this: President Biden is in a heap of trouble. He faces bribery charges at home that are based on fact, not fiction. This is no Hillary Clinton campaign made-up story. This is senior whistleblowers and bank accounts from the Treasury and audio tapes that have surfaced from FBI reports, even though the FBI has tried desperately to cover them up.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden has chosen to boycott the NATO dinner tonight, which is unheard of for an American president — leading not only the largest country and the biggest military powerhouse in the alliance, but also its principal financier.

He’s saying “no” to Ukraine NATO membership — okay, he may have a point there — but he’s not even going to talk to President Zelensky and the others about this decision.

This bad-boy behavior comes right after his treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, was caught on camera bowing and scraping before the no. 2 Chinese Communist.

So, let me get this right: We’re bowing to the Chinese, and boycotting our allies? Does anybody get that?

Mr. Biden faces a slumping economy and a sticky inflation problem, as real wages keep sinking, and the middle class, blue collar working people are in full revolt.

Witness the UAW leadership, which is skewering Mr. Biden because of severe cuts to auto workers’ wages, resulting from the president’s radical climate policies. The UAW president, Shawn Fain, blasted the Biden climate policies, saying, “There have been clear winners and losers and the same people who’ve always won, the corporate elite, and the billionaire class, seem to think they can keep calling the shots.”

Remember, Mr. Biden’s supposed to be the “union president.”

Now, a study by the liberal left group Good Jobs First, funded by labor unions, concluded that “EV plants will each receive more than a billion dollars a year from the U.S. government, with no requirement to pay good wages to production workers.”

Actually, the badly misnamed Inflation Reduction Act that the UAW opposes — really a Green New Deal climate giveaway to big corporations, Biden political donors, and various Democratic woke and DEI interest groups — is also a fiscal fiasco. Recently, the Joint Tax Committee has re-estimated the cost of all the greeny tax credits, adjusting it to a $790 billion price tag from a $400 billion price tag. The Penn Wharton economic model has put it at $1.2 trillion.

Anyway, House Republicans wisely have tried to pair back this monstrosity. So far they haven’t had much luck.

At the same time, the House did pass H.R. 1, which would have reopened the fossil fuel spigots through more drilling, leasing, permitting, pipelining, refining, and LNG exporting. Let’s face it, the U.S. has the cleanest natural gas and oil. For that matter, over the last 10 years, U.S. carbon emissions have dropped 1.2 billion tons — by far the biggest carbon decline of any industrialized country. China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia have led the way toward carbon increases.

Now, the GOP wants to roll back subsidies and stop ESG and decarbonization banks and investment managers. This would place fossils on a more even playing field with renewables for an all-of-the-above energy policy that would once again lead to American energy dominance around the world.

Believe it or not — this is so wonderful — a recent study from Mr. Biden’s own Council of Economic Advisors and Office of Management and Budget shows that a 2.2-degree Farenheit increase in climate temperature over the past 120 years has had a miniscule, miniscule impact on American GDP and did not stop progress in virtually every area of life.

Another such warming increase over the next 80 years, according to the study, will similarly have virtually no impact on the economy. That is the Biden CEA and OMB, but I don’t think he ever talks to them, and I know he didn’t read their report.

Finally, American ingenuity and technological advances will make all these energy sources cleaner, cheaper, and more accessible if we just let free-market policies proliferate and stop the top-down central planning that has so badly failed — something weirdly called “Bidenomics.”

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.