Biden Tells Iran Assassinating Trump Would Be an ‘Act of War’

The former president has been in Iran’s crosshairs since he authorized the killing of General Soleimani nearly five years ago.

President Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally on July 13, 2024, at Butler, Pennsylvania. AP/Evan Vucci
President Biden has told Iranian officials through backchannels that assassinating President Trump would be viewed as an “act of war,” according to a new report from the Washington Post. The country has reportedly kept a kind of hit list for former Trump administration officials who were part of the 2020 decision to have Iranian General Qasem Soleimani killed in an airstrike. 

Mr. Biden relayed his message to the “highest levels” of the Iranian government through international partners, according to the Post. The threat comes just days before the 2024 presidential election that has seen an unprecedented level of violence directed at Trump. 

Trump has already faced two assassination attempts this year, neither of which has been tied to Iran. Congress quickly allocated more money and manpower to Trump’s security detail in the wake of these attempts on his life for fear of a more sophisticated operation by Iranian intelligence services. 

“Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone,” the former president wrote on Truth Social in September. “I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to [the] Secret Service.”

“An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!” Trump added. 

Some other Trump administration officials who have reportedly been viewed by Iran as potential assassination targets include Secretary Pompeo, Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton, and Trump’s special envoy to Iran, Brian Hook. 

In September, the former president’s campaign said Trump had personally received a briefing from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence about an Iranian plot to have him killed ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The campaign says Iran’s goal was to “destabilize and sow chaos in the United States. 

“Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, said in a statement. 

“Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris, and is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump,” Mr. Cheung added.

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

