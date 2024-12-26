Biden’s Final Freebie: Caribbean Retreat on Donor’s Dime for the New Year

President Biden arrived at St. Croix with his family Thursday for a final vacation on a donor’s dime before leaving office.

The trip has become an annual affair for the president and his family, with the most recent jaunt marking the third year in a row that they have stayed at the U.S. Virgin Island at the home of a wealthy donor for the New Year, according to a report from CBS News.

The home belongs to Bill and Connie Neville, prominent philanthropists who have given President Biden numerous donations and let him and his extended family stay at their St. Croix Estate for no charge.

President Biden has often stayed at vacation properties owned by some of his most affluent and prominent supporters.

On Thanksgiving weekend, the Biden clan spent their time at the Nantucket compound of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein, the fourth such visit during his time in office.

Last August, the President and his family spent nearly two weeks at Lake Tahoe, Nevada, at the retreat of billionaire climate investor Tom Steyer. At the time, White House officials claimed that members of the Biden family would pay for their stay, prompting a local investigation of Mr. Steyer’s lack of a rental permit, but it was called off a short while later, according to the New York Post.

News of the Biden Family’s latest jaunt for the new year comes after a recent review by Democratic senators of the unreported trips taken by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

On Saturday, the U.S. Senate Committee of the Judiciary released a report titled “An Investigation of the Ethics Challenge At The Supreme Court” calling on Congress to enforce a new code of conduct for members of the court.

Recent Democratic criticism of the Court has centered on Justices traveling with and vacationing in the homes of wealthy friends. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, in particular, has come under fire for numerous trips over the past two decades with billionaire Harlan Crow, a long-time friend of the justice. The stays included visits to a property in the Adirondocks of New York owned by Mr. Crow, as well as flights on private jets and a stay at a resort in Bali.