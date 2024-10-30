Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Comment About Trump Supporters Ignites Political Firestorm

President Biden has set off a Dumpster fire of an argument with President Trump, calling supporters of the Republican candidate “garbage.”

The blunder was made during a video outreach call with Latino voters on Tuesday after responding to one question regarding a joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at President Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in which he called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

President Biden said, “They’re [Puerto Ricans] good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

President Trump quickly seized on the opportunity to respond.

“While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate,” Trump wrote on X. “Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters’ garbage.’ You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States.”

His campaign also used the opportunity to reach supporters, with one fundraising text declaring, “KAMALA’S BOSS JOE BIDEN JUST CALLED ALL MY SUPPORTERS GARBAGE!”

President Biden said, “They’re [Puerto Ricans] good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

President Biden attempted to quell the ire of Republicans, clarifying what he meant by his comments.

“Earlier today, I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” he said in a statement posted on X. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt weighed in with a statement of her own.

“There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump. They despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him,” she said.

President Trump also made comments during a rally in Allentown, PA. Comparing the gaffe to the one made by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign in which she said half of his supporters could fit in a basket of deplorables.

“Wow. That’s terrible,” he said during the rally. “And then she said irredeemable. That didn’t work out.”

“Garbage, I think, is worse. But he doesn’t know. You have to please forgive him.”