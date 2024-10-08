Biden’s Shocking Profanity

President Biden’s profanity-laced attacks on Prime Minister Netanyahu and other world leaders, as reported in Bob Woodward’s new book, are instructive. “War” is slated to hit stores next week but excerpts posted today by CNN portray an angry leader at a loss to understand the world that burst in flames under his watch. The president, moreover, betrays a tendency to blame others, and curse them, for his own loss of control over global events.

“Jesus Christ, now I’ve got to deal with Russia swallowing Ukraine?” an exasperated Mr. Biden said, according to Mr. Woodward, when intelligence about the Russian invasion landed on his desk. Mr. Biden instructed aides to threaten President Putin with “isolation.” The Russians invaded anyway — and Mr. Biden accused President Obama, who lifted Mr. Biden to high office, of mishandling the 2014 Crimea invasion. “Barack never took Putin seriously,” he said.

Mr. Biden rues picking Merrick Garland for Attorney General, complains that President Zelensky didn’t heed American intelligence about the Russian invasion, and dubs Mr. Putin, “the epitome of evil.” Yet, much of his ire is directed at “that son of a bitch, Bibi Netanyahu,” whom he calls a “bad fucking guy.” Behind the profanities, the Israeli leader seems to infuriate Mr. Biden more than any of the other leaders at whom he freely curses.

“Do nothing,” the president barked at his Israeli counterpart in April, after Iran launched hundreds of missiles at Israel. He then bragged to aides that Israel indeed calibrated its retaliatory measures. “Bibi, you’ve got no strategy,” Mr. Biden said when Mr. Netanyahu informed him of the plan to invade Rafah. “Bibi, what the fuck?” he yelled when Israel killed Hezbollah’s military boss. Israel is perceived around the world as a “rogue state,” he said.

Unmentioned in the CNN excerpts: Tempering a response back in April may have led Iran to believe it could safely hit Israel again, as it did last month. The invasion of Rafah, in defiance of Washington, proved a successful turning point in the Gaza war. If killing Hezbollah’s Fuad Shukr is “rogue,” why did Washington have a $7 million prize on his head for masterminding the 1983 terrorist bombing in Beirut that killed, among others, 241 Americans?

Israel hit Shukr after he ordered an attack that killed 12 children while they played soccer at a Druze village. “We saw an opportunity and took it,” Mr. Netanyahu told Mr. Biden, who again accused him of lacking strategy. The president, as he endlessly does, advised to forgo attacking Hezbollah in favor of diplomacy. Yet, Mr. Netanyahu pushed back, saying, “the harder you hit, the more successful you’re going to be in the negotiation.”

So perhaps the Israeli leader does have a strategy. For 11 months, Mr. Biden’s envoy, Amos Hochstein, attempted to coax Hezbollah to end the war. Last month Mr. Biden urged a 21-day cease-fire to allow for even more diplomacy. Israel, instead, attacked Hezbollah’s leadership and degraded its missile arsenal. Presto: Today, Hezbollah’s spokesman, Naim Qassem, is asking for a cease-fire. For the first time he isn’t linking it to ending the Gaza war.

Mr. Netanyahu is unlikely to take the offer before Israel makes more military gains in Lebanon, which could improve Israel’s position in the endgame. The instigator of the war, Iran, now seems eager to cut losses. Tellingly, Iran is unmentioned in the “War” excerpts. Mr. Biden, instead, curses Bibi. Vice President Harris sums up his strategy: “He knows that I’m the only person around who knows how to properly pronounce the word motherfucker.”

Americans haven’t heard much of such talk from their leaders, and it’s sad to see Ms. Harris buy into it in the midst of a presidential campaign. The question, she suggests in another swipe at Israel’s democratically elected premier, is whether “we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people.” So a bankrupt left uses “Bibi” as an avatar to distance America from Israel. We never had that under President Trump.