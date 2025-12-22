Bill Clinton Urges Trump To Release All Epstein Documents Referencing the Former President, Citing Use of ‘Insinuation’ by DOJ

Photos of Clinton have featured prominently on Republicans’ social media pages since the first tranche of files were released Friday.

President Clinton is urging President Trump and his administration to rip the bandage off and disclose all documents — photographs, grand jury transcripts, emails, or any other record — linking the 42nd president to Jeffrey Epstein. Mr. Clinton’s office says he has nothing to hide, and is done with the Justice Department’s “insinuation” that he had committed any kind of crime.

Mr. Clinton became close with Epstein after leaving the White House in 2001, though the two men met during a reception at the White House during his presidency. The photos released in recent days shows that Epstein and Mr. Clinton traveled together on the late pedophile’s private jet, along with prominent celebrities like Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and Janet Jackson.

Many Democrats have pointed out that very few photos of Mr. Trump have appeared in the files, despite White House chief of staff Susie Wiles acknowledging that her boss appears in the documents many times.

Republicans were quick to start posing photos of Mr. Clinton in a pool and receiving a massage from women or girls who have their identities redacted from photographs, leading Democrats to attack the Justice Department as acting as a political arm of the White House.

On Monday, Mr. Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Ureña, said in a statement that Mr. Trump should direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act by releasing every document that references Mr. Clinton.

“[W]hat the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why,” Mr. Ureña wrote. “But we do know this: We need no such protection.”

He says that Ms. Bondi should release “any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton,” including “grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.”

Epstein was charged by the U.S. attorney at Manhattan following an extensive investigation before he committed suicide in 2019.

“Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation — using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties,” Mr. Ureña says.

Mr. Clinton has said for years that he never committed any kind of sex crimes, as some have alleged with no evidence. There is also no evidence that Mr. Clinton ever visited Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ms. Bondi and her deputy attorney general Todd Blanche have already missed the required deadline to release all records related to Epstein, as is mandated by a bill passed by Congress and signed by Mr. Trump last month. They have also not supplied any written justifications for why there are redactions of certain court documents, even though the law demands that they offer a written defense of the redactions.

The lead Republican sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Congressman Thome Massie, and the Democratic author of the bill, Congressman Ro Khanna, said in a joint interview Sunday that they are preparing a resolution in the House which would fine Ms. Bondi daily until she discloses all of the records. That process is known as “inherent contempt” — something the House can do on its own without actions from the Senate or executive branch.

Senator Chuck Schumer says he, too, is trying to force a disclosure of the files through legislative means. He said Monday that he would be drafting a resolution directing the Senate to “take legal action” against the Justice Department for its lack of compliance with the law.

Ms. Blanche has said that the Justice Department plans to continue releasing information about Epstein in the coming days and weeks. He says the process is taking longer than expected because they are trying to be cautious in redacting victims’ information. For example, a photo released by the DOJ which included Mr. Trump was later taken down after there were concerns that a victim may have accidentally been identified. The photo was later made public again through the Justice Department’s website with no redactions or alterations.

“The same individuals that are out there complaining about the lack of documents that were produced on Friday are the same individuals who apparently don’t want us to protect victims,” Mr. Blanche told “Meet the Press” on Sunday.