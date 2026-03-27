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The New York Sun
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Bipartisan House Panel Finds Democratic Congresswoman Guilty of 25 Ethics Violations

The full Ethics Committee must now decide the fate of Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who faces federal charges of embezzling $5 million in Covid relief funds.

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick appears at a hearing of the House Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2026.
Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick appears at a hearing of the House Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill on March 26, 2026. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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