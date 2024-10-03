Black Students at Cornell Complain That Anti-Israel Protester’s Possible Deportation Makes Them Feel Unsafe

Black students at Cornell University say they “do not feel safe” on campus as a graduate student from the United Kingdom, Momodou Taal, is facing deportation after his participation in a “menacing” anti-Israel protest earned him a suspension.

A letter to the editor in the Cornell Daily Sun notes that a group called Black Students United met with Cornell’s interim president, Michael Kotlikoff, on Monday to discuss Mr. Taal’s situation and “the safety of Black students on campus.” However, the group left the meeting feeling “disillusioned and unconvinced by his assurances.”

Last week, Mr. Taal said he had been suspended after participating in what the university called a “highly disruptive” and “menacing” protest that led to “medical complaints of potential hearing loss.” The punishment he received for his participation in the protest is putting at risk his student visa and ability to stay in the country.

The Black students behind the letter to the editor accused Mr. Kotlikoff of drawing on a “long lineage of white supremacist caricatures of black people” in explaining the suspension of Mr. Taal by using words such as “aggressive,” “harassing,” and “intentionally menacing” to describe the behavior he allegedly exhibited during the protest.

According to the Black student group, Mr. Taal “resorted to peaceful means” during the protest. They also claimed there is “no evidence” he engaged in “any violent activity.”

“The University criminalizes Black existence — Taal’s suspension makes this clear,” the letter to the newspaper claimed as it called for Cornell to reverse the suspension.

In a closing shot, the students accused Mr. Kotlikoff of forgetting the university’s “commitment to anti-racism,” and provided a suggested reading list, which included Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” and Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.”

Cornell did not respond to a request to comment on the letter.

The university is accusing Mr. Taal of engaging in “escalating, egregious behavior and a disregard for the University policies” during the protest. However, the student has insisted that there was no investigation to corroborate the allegations and that he is being targeted because he is a black Muslim student.

In a statement earlier this week, Mr. Kotlikoff sought to counter the claim that the protest was “a peaceful or harmless rally” by saying protesters “physically forced their way” into the event “with the full knowledge that they were violating policy.”

Mr. Kotlikoff stated there is “ample video and photographic evidence of these activities,” which has been used to identify “nearly 20 individuals” who took part in the demonstration.

“All who have been identified as Cornell students are being referred for conduct violations. Other members of our community who are identified as having participated will face similar referrals. No one has been singled out, and no one who did not participate in the disruption of this university event has been referred,” he said.

He also addressed the concerns Mr. Taal was not being afforded due process in this case as he laid out the appeal process for students facing suspension.

If the college declines Mr. Taal’s appeal, his F-1 visa will be closed, and he will have to leave the country if he cannot change his immigration status. Cornell notes that it has no power to deport students, but it is obligated under federal law to terminate a visa if a student is not enrolled due to disciplinary action.

The situation has sparked protests on campus as students rally in support of Mr. Taal. It has also garnered the attention of Senator Sanders, who called it “appalling” and urged Cornell to “reverse course immediately.”