Blakeman Doubles Down on Criticism of Lander, Labeling Him a ‘Collaborator’ With Israel’s Enemies

Signing LeBron James Guarantees His Next City a Massive Economic Boon
By GEORGE WILLIS|
The Republican candidate for governor of New York had been asked about his earlier comment likening the Democratic congressional candidate to a Nazi concentration camp guard.
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