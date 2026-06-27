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The New York Sun
Politics

Blakeman Doubles Down on Criticism of Lander, Labeling Him a ‘Collaborator’ With Israel’s Enemies

The Republican candidate for governor of New York had been asked about his earlier comment likening the Democratic congressional candidate to a Nazi concentration camp guard.

The Republican nominee for New York State governor, Bruce Blakeman, appears with host Kaitlan Collins and the former New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio, on CNN on June 26, 2026.
The Republican nominee for New York State governor, Bruce Blakeman, appears with host Kaitlan Collins and the former New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio, on CNN on June 26, 2026. CNN via X
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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