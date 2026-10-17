Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘Voters may hate Trump but they hate Hochul more,’ a Republican political strategist tells the Sun.
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Updated:
With less than three weeks until Election Day, New York Republicans are counting on Bruce Blakeman to overcome the state’s deep-blue political leanings by converting voter frustration with Governor Kathy Hochul into a coalition capable of delivering an upset.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
With less than three weeks until Election Day, New York Republicans are counting on Bruce Blakeman to overcome the state’s deep-blue political leanings by converting voter frustration with Governor Kathy Hochul into a coalition capable of delivering an upset.
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