Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Blanche Defends $1.776 Billion ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’ Under Questioning From Senate Committee

The acting attorney general suggests that Hunter Biden could apply after Democrats claimed it would be a ‘slush fund’ for the president’s allies.

After, breaking windows and clashing with police officers, a mob enters the Capitol Building at Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.
After, breaking windows and clashing with police officers, a mob enters the Capitol Building at Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp