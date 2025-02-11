Border Czar Tom Homan Targets ‘Deep State’ Leaks That May Be Compromising Immigration Raids

Mr. Homan says the leaks may be coming from within the FBI and promised a criminal investigation to ferret out those responsible.

New Border Czar Tom Homan says investigators are closing in on the person responsible for leaking the details of a major Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at Aurora, Colorado that derailed a slew of potential arrests.

“We think it’s coming from inside. And we know the first leak in Aurora is under current investigation. We think we’ve identified that person,” Mr. Homan said on Fox News.

The leak allegedly tipped off members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, enabling a majority of them to evade arrest as ICE agents stormed a series of mostly empty apartment buildings. Only about 30 people were arrested as a result of the compromised raids.

“It’s just not giving the bad guys a heads-up so they can escape apprehension,” Mr. Homan said. “You’re putting officers’ lives at risk. It’s only a matter of time before we walk into a place where there’s going to be a bad guy [who] doesn’t care. He’s going to be sitting in wait to ambush an officer. This is not a game.”

Mr. Homan’s comments come as a report from the Los Angeles Times says that another ICE memo leaked detailing an upcoming raid in Southern California that outlined plans to go after individuals without legal status as well as those with pending removal orders.

In the wake of the report, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blamed the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the leak. “The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law,” she said in a post on X.

Mr. Homan also said during his interview that the leaks may be coming from within the FBI. “I talked to the deputy attorney general all this weekend,” he said.

“They’ve opened up a criminal investigation, and they have promised that not only will this person lose their job and lose their pension, they will go to jail,” Mr. Homan said.