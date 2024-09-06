Border Officers in Texas on High Alert After Bengal Tiger Escapes Mexican Zoo

A search operation is currently underway to locate the wayward feline.

This dangerous predator might easily cross the border.

Authorities in Texas have been put on alert for a Bengal tiger that escaped a zoo in Reynosa, Mexico, and might be heading for the state.

The striped suspect got loose from Quinta La Fauna zoo, a reserve located on the banks of the Rio Grande in Reynosa, just south of Hidalgo, Texas, Wednesday.

Zoo staff alerted authorities after they found the great cat’s mesh cage was ripped and the enclosure was empty. It remains unclear how the cat managed to escape.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office instructed local residents to take shelter and deployed a major search operation to track down the wayward cat.

“We have advised our deputies to remain vigilant,” Hidalgo County Sheriff lieutenant, Enrique Longoria, told KVEO.

Adult Bengal tigers rank among the biggest wild cats alive today and can weigh up to 650 pounds and grow up to 10 feet in length. The species boast webbed paws which allow them to swim significant distances.

Reynosa’s emergency management coordinator, Ernesto Gómez, told Channel 5 News that he believes that the tiger is capable of crossing the Rio Grande — which is less than 50 yards across from Reynosa to Texas.

He has reportedly been in contact with American Fire Department and Customs and Border Protection officials and told them to be on the lookout for the furry feline.

The zoo at the center of the debacle warned locals about the escape in a post on its Facebook page and has announced that it will be closed until further notice.