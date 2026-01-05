‘Brexit Betrayal’: Starmer Says UK Needs ‘Closer Alignment’ With EU

Critics claim he is ‘surrendering’ the freedom gained by the UK’s separation from the European Union six years ago.

The United Kingdom’s prime minister, Keir Starmer, says a closer alignment with the European Union’s single market should be on the table for consideration.

“I’ve been clear that we need a closer relationship with the EU,” Mr. Starmer said in a Sunday interview with the BBC. “That is in our national interest.”

The Labour leader says there has been a reset in relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom and suggests they need to work closer together. “Relations between the UK and EU are in the best position they’ve been for 10 years,” Mr. Starmer said.

“I think we should get closer, and if it’s in our national interest to have even closer alignment with the single market, then we should consider that, we should go that far,” he said. “I think it’s in our national interest to go further.”

His message stands in stark contrast to those of cabinet ministers who have suggested the formation of a customs union. “We are better looking to the single market rather than the customs union for our further alignment,” Mr. Starmer said.

Mr. Starmer has hinted at undoing some aspects of the nation’s formal separation from the European Union and he has blamed Brexit for Britain’s current financial woes.

Mr. Starmer claims seceding from the European Union has “significantly hurt our economy.” He has previously said the United Kingdom will not rejoin the European Union entirely.

“We have to keep moving towards a closer relationship with the EU,” Mr. Starmer said in a speech in London last month.

Mr. Starmer noted in the BBC interview that the United Kingdom was already realigning with the European Union on energy and emissions policies.

Pro-Brexit critics are slamming Mr. Starmer for attempting to cozy up to the European Union, warning that any agreement would put Britain back under the thumb of continental regulators.

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel accused Mr. Starmer of a “Brexit betrayal,” the Independent reported.

“In a desperate bid to appease his backbenchers, Keir Starmer is pursuing alignment with the single market – surrendering our freedom to cut regulation and strike our own trade deals,” Ms. Patel stated.

The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, said Mr. Starmer committed “a breach of good faith with Labour voters” and criticized the co-operation with the Union.

“The Brexit betrayal is speeding up. The agreement to follow net zero rules is a disaster for British industry,” Mr. Farage told the Telegraph.

Mr. Farage’s party has led polls for months and there is speculation Mr. Starmer is trying to isolate him by aligning the nation closer to the European Union.