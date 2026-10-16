Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Church of England will weigh a resolution that describes Israel as ‘a colonial enterprise built on racism.’
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The drift toward antisemitism within Britain’s elite institutions will be tested in coming weeks when the Church of England weighs a resolution that designates Israel a racist enterprise.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The drift toward antisemitism within Britain’s elite institutions will be tested in coming weeks when the Church of England weighs a resolution that designates Israel a racist enterprise.
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