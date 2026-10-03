The landscape may be littered with editorials vainly supporting Republicans for New York’s governorship. It was in 2002 that the Empire State last elected, in George Pataki, a GOP chief executive. In 2022 Congressman Lee Zeldin ran a credible race to unseat Governor Kathy Hochul, but fell short on Election Day by just 6 points. This year, the GOP standard-bearer, Bruce Blakeman gets our strong endorsement as he nears the home stretch.