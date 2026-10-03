Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Nassau County executive, with a tax cut plan designed to boost the state economy, makes a strong case for unseating what he calls ‘the worst governor in America.’
The landscape may be littered with editorials vainly supporting Republicans for New York’s governorship. It was in 2002 that the Empire State last elected, in George Pataki, a GOP chief executive. In 2022 Congressman Lee Zeldin ran a credible race to unseat Governor Kathy Hochul, but fell short on Election Day by just 6 points. This year, the GOP standard-bearer, Bruce Blakeman gets our strong endorsement as he nears the home stretch.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The landscape may be littered with editorials vainly supporting Republicans for New York’s governorship. It was in 2002 that the Empire State last elected, in George Pataki, a GOP chief executive. In 2022 Congressman Lee Zeldin ran a credible race to unseat Governor Kathy Hochul, but fell short on Election Day by just 6 points. This year, the GOP standard-bearer, Bruce Blakeman gets our strong endorsement as he nears the home stretch.
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