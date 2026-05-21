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The New York Sun
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Bruce Springsteen Blames Trump for Colbert Firing: The President ‘Can’t Take a Joke’

The musician said the ouster and the ‘Late Show’ cancellation were due to Trump and network executives who ‘feel they need to kiss his ass.’

Bruce Springsteen performs during a 'No Kings' protest.
Bruce Springsteen performs during a 'No Kings' protest. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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