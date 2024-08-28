Burning Man Pays Tribute to Nova Festival Victims In ‘Nova Heaven’ Exhibition

News of the exhibition is being received warmly by the Jewish community.

Nevada’s week-long desert event, Burning Man, is paying tribute to the 405 victims of Hamas’s October 7 attack on the Nova Music Festival by featuring an art installation dubbed “Nova Heaven.”

Burning Man, which kicked off earlier this week, attracts over 70,000 festival goers from all over the world to celebrate art and culture in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

It will also transport festival goers to the scene of the Nova Festival by showcasing a 140-foot replica of the festival’s iconic multi-colored tent which has been featured in the Nova commemoration exhibit at Tel Aviv, New York, and Los Angeles.

The installation will also include six staircases to “heaven” formed by 405 wooden steps shaped as angels inscribed with the names of each of the victims.

To enter the exhibition, festival goers will pass through a 40-foot-wide, 12-foot-high metal archway adorned with the uniting phrase, “We Will Dance Again.”

“To us, ‘Nova Heaven’ is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of profound loss,” wrote the team behind the exhibit. “It is a space where participants can connect with memories of those lost, find solace, and draw strength from shared experiences.”

The organizers — which include the producers of the Nova Festival as well as survivors themselves — have raised nearly $100,000 in a GoFundMe to cover the costs of building, transporting, and installing the tribute.

“This installation is a message of hope and resilience, reminding us all that the human spirit can prevail even in the darkest times,” the group added. “Together, we can create a space that honors the past, heals the present, and inspires the future. Help us spread light and love in remembrance of those we lost.”

The news of the exhibition was received warmly by the Jewish community.

“There isn’t a better event for this tribute than Burning Man, where 70,000 people come together in the deserts of Nevada to celebrate life through art and music,” the American Jewish Committee wrote on X.

American Israeli businessman and influential blogger, Hillel Fuld, shared images of the installation on X with the caption: “Wow. Wow. Wow.”

The launch of the exhibition comes just months after Burning Man came under fire for planning to showcase a pro-Palestinian art installation titled “From the River to the Sea.” The organizers, facing criticism and calls for a boycott, later removed the art piece from the line up and issued an apology.