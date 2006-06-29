This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MANIPULATED PHOTOS The Film Society of Lincoln Center presents “Beyond Gravity and Abandoned Gestures,” an exhibit of photography-based digital artworks by Peter Angelo Simon, which feature scenes from the Big Apple Circus. Through Monday, July 31, 2-8 p.m., Walter Reade Theater, Frieda and Roy Furman Gallery, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, between Broadway and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5314, free.

INSIDE AND OUTSIDE Briggs Robinson Gallery presents “Uncommon Threads,” a retrospective exhibit of works by fashion and furniture designer Alexander Julian. The exhibit includes screenings of Alex Rose’s short film “Listening to Color,” which spans the three decades of Mr. Julian’s career. Tonight through Wednesday, July 26, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Briggs Robinson Gallery, 527 W. 29th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-560-9075, free.