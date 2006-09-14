Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SUPPORTING ISRAEL The Jewish Community Center presents an art fair featuring works by residents of the Israeli town of Tzfat, which was severely damaged during recent battles with Hezbollah. Today, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 334 Amsterdam Ave. at 76th Street, 646-505-5708, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.