FALL INTO IT As part of Fashion Week, the clothing store Gap presents an exhibit of photographs featuring iconic portraits of individuals used in advertisements since 1974. Portraits include Joni Mitchell, Karl Lagerfeld, and Scarlett Johansson. Through Saturday, noon–6 p.m., Eyebeam Gallery, 540 W. 21st St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-937-6580, free.

WILLIAMSBURG FAIR The Glowlab artists’ collective presents Conflux, an annual street festival featuring the works of 80 international artists. Events and exhibits include a street tour of Williamsburg, multimedia presentations, and a 24-hour road trip through the five boroughs. Saturday, 10 a.m., McCaig-Welles Gallery, between N. 4th and N. 5th streets, Brooklyn, 718-384-8729, free.