The New York Sun

Join
National

Benefit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Benefit
Benefit

SUMMER GALA Bailey House hosts a summer art and photography auction and cocktail party to benefit its programs, which provide permanent housing and support services for homeless men, women, and children living with HIV and AIDS. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., home of Richard Keith Langham, 53 E. 60th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-633-2500 ext. 270, $25 in advance, $35 at the doors.

Benefit
Benefit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use