Benefit
SUMMER GALA Bailey House hosts a summer art and photography auction and cocktail party to benefit its programs, which provide permanent housing and support services for homeless men, women, and children living with HIV and AIDS. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., home of Richard Keith Langham, 53 E. 60th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-633-2500 ext. 270, $25 in advance, $35 at the doors.
