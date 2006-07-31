Benefit
OUTDOOR ROCK The City Parks Foundation present a benefit Central Park SummerStage concert and cocktail party to raise funds for the Partnership for Parks program, which develops neighborhood parks community groups. Performers include the Frames, the New Pornographers, and Calexico. Thursday, 5 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, $125 and up.
