Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
IN THE AMAZON William Powers reads from his book, “Whispering in the Giant’s Ear: A Frontline Chronicle from Bolivia’s War on Globalization” (Bloomsbury), an account of his five-year stay in the Bolivian Amazon. Monday, 7 p.m., The Half King, 505 W. 23rd St. at Tenth Avenue, 212-462-4300, free.
