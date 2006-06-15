This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GAME CONTROLLER Ed Halter reads from his book “From Sun Tzu to Xbox: War and Video Games” (Thunder’s Mouth), which analyzes how military culture and games have been linked throughout world history. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., New Museum of Contemporary Art, 556 W. 22nd St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 212-219-1222, $6 general; $3 students and seniors, free for children and members.

SCANDINAVIAN MYSTERY Swedish author Hakan Nesser reads from his mystery novel, “Borkmann’s Point” (Pantheon), about a detective who attempts to solve the disappearance of a police investigator. Tonight, 7 p.m., Partners & Crime Bookstore, 44 Greenwich St. at Charles Street, 212-243-0440, free.

CIRCLE OF LOVE Jami Attenberg reads from her novel, “Instant Love” (Shaye Areheart), which follows the adventures of a teenager and her grounded big sister. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 10 Columbus Circle at Eighth Avenue, 212-823-9775, free.

FATHERLY INSTINCT Emily Giffin reads from her novel, “Baby Proof” (St. Martin’s), about a husband who struggles with his desire to have children while his wife refuses. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.