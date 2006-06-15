The New York Sun

GAME CONTROLLER Ed Halter reads from his book “From Sun Tzu to Xbox: War and Video Games” (Thunder’s Mouth), which analyzes how military culture and games have been linked throughout world history. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., New Museum of Contemporary Art, 556 W. 22nd St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 212-219-1222, $6 general; $3 students and seniors, free for children and members.

SCANDINAVIAN MYSTERY Swedish author Hakan Nesser reads from his mystery novel, “Borkmann’s Point” (Pantheon), about a detective who attempts to solve the disappearance of a police investigator. Tonight, 7 p.m., Partners & Crime Bookstore, 44 Greenwich St. at Charles Street, 212-243-0440, free.

CIRCLE OF LOVE Jami Attenberg reads from her novel, “Instant Love” (Shaye Areheart), which follows the adventures of a teenager and her grounded big sister. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 10 Columbus Circle at Eighth Avenue, 212-823-9775, free.

FATHERLY INSTINCT Emily Giffin reads from her novel, “Baby Proof” (St. Martin’s), about a husband who struggles with his desire to have children while his wife refuses. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

