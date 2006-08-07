This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

VIOLENT MEMORIES Karen Shepard reads from her novel “Don’t I Know You?” (Morrow), about a young boy who finds his mother stabbed to death in 1970s Manhattan. Tonight, 7 p.m., the Half King, 505 W. 23rd St. at Tenth Avenue, 212-462-4300, free.

BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Chris Packard reads from his literary account “Queer Cowboys: And Other Erotic Male Friendships in Nineteenth-Century American Literature” (Palgrave MacMillan). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

DOWNWARD SPIRAL Robert Westfield reads from his novel “Suspension” (HarperCollins), about a cabaret manager and test-writer for an education testing service whose life changes after the attacks of September 11th, 2001. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.