BUSINESS STYLE A co-chief executive officer for Citigroup, Sandy Weill, reads from his memoir “The Real Deal: My Life in Business and Philanthropy” (Warner Business). Today, 1 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 100 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-964-1988, free.

IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCE Marsha Meran reads from her novel “Pomegranate Soup” (Random House), about three Iranian sisters who open a café in a small Irish town. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

A CURRENT AFFAIR Christopher Bram reads from his novel “Exiles in America” (Wm. Morrow), about two couples engaged in a love triangle. Tonight, 7 p.m., Three Lives & Company, 154 W. 10th St. at Waverly Place, 212-741-2069, free.

UNIQUE FAMILY Jane Hamilton reads from her novel “When Madeline Was Young” (Doubleday), about a husband who cares for his brain-injured ex-wife with his new wife and son. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

I CAN’T STAND LOSING YOU A guitarist for the band the Police, Andy Summers, reads from his memoir “One Train Later” (St. Martin’s), which describes how he serendipitously met drummer Stewart Copeland on a train. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave. at 22nd Street, 212-727-1227, free.