Dance
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CZECH PLAYERS The Dusan Tunek Dance Theatre presents two world premieres inspired by 19th-century Czech ballads. “Kosile” is inspired by pagan mythology and “ScENes” presents six scenes with music composed by violinist Michael Galasso. Dancers include Laurel Lynch, Vincent McCloskey, and Elisa Osborne. Tomorrow through Sunday, tomorrow–Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Dance Theater Workshop, 219 W. 19th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-924-0077, $20 general, $12 students and seniors.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.