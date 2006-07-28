This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BALLET FUSION Decadancetheater, an allfemale hip-hop dance company, presents “Live From SoHo: New Work and Rep Favorites,” a program of new and old works fusing hip-hop dance and ballet. New pieces include “Ladies First,” a tribute to influential female figures in hip-hop. The program is directed by Jennifer Weber. Through Sunday, 8 p.m., Joyce SoHo, 155 Mercer St., between W. Houston and Prince streets, 212-334-7479, $15 general, $10 students, $50 opening night.

GOWANUS SUNSET Yoshiko Chuma and the School of Hard Knocks dance company present “Sundown,” a seven-hour performance in front of the Gowanus Canal. The program includes seven musicians; dancers perform around four 7-foot boxes designed by Ralph Lee. Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m., Issue Project Room, 400 Carroll St., between Bond and Nevins streets, Brooklyn, 718-330-0313, $15 general, $10 students and seniors, reservations suggested.