The New York Sun

Join
National

Design

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Design
Design

BACK TO THE ROOTS The New York International Tribal and Textile Arts Show offers works from native cultures shown by galleries worldwide. The work of John Crawford, a modern sculptor whose forged iron works are informed by the native arts of Africa and Europe, is also on display. Saturday through Tuesday, May 23, Saturday, noon-8 p.m., Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Seventh Regiment Armory, 643 Park Ave. at 67th Street, 310-455-2886, $15 general, $50 for Saturday sneak preview.

Design
Design

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use