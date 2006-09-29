This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEAUTIFUL BLOOMS New Yorkers for Parks presents DaffodilFest, marking the beginning of the flower’s planting season. Face painting, live music, and other activities are offered throughout the day. Saturday, 11 a.m., Union Square Park, 14th Street and Broadway, 212-838-9410, free.

EXTREME MAKEOVER Bally Sports Club and Fitness magazine present “You Can Do It,” an instructional makeover event featuring assessments from nutrition and fitness professionals, mini-massages and manicures, and complimentary gift bags. Featured guests include editors Denise Brodey and Elizabeth Goodman. Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Bally’s, 139 W. 32nd St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-465-1750, free.