Festivals

BEAUTIFUL BLOOMS New Yorkers for Parks presents DaffodilFest, marking the beginning of the flower’s planting season. Face painting, live music, and other activities are offered throughout the day. Saturday, 11 a.m., Union Square Park, 14th Street and Broadway, 212-838-9410, free.

EXTREME MAKEOVER Bally Sports Club and Fitness magazine present “You Can Do It,” an instructional makeover event featuring assessments from nutrition and fitness professionals, mini-massages and manicures, and complimentary gift bags. Featured guests include editors Denise Brodey and Elizabeth Goodman. Saturday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Bally’s, 139 W. 32nd St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-465-1750, free.

