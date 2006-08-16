Film
SERIES’ END The Museum of the Moving Image concludes its summer-long series honoring director Frank Borzage with screenings of films including “Till We Meet Again” (1944), “Smilin’ Through” (1941), and “I’ve Always Loved You” (1946). Saturday and Sunday, 2, 4:30, and 6 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children 5–18, free for children under 5 and members.
