SOUTH AMERICAN CINEMA New York University presents “100% Venezuela: Venezuelan Film Festival,” which features films that focus on violence in the nation’s cinema history. Films include Franco de Pena’s “Amor en concreto” (2003), and Diego Rísquez’s “Manuela Sáenz” (2000). Friday, 2 and 6:15 p.m., King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, 53 Washington Square South, between Thompson and Sullivan streets, 212-998-3650, free.

VIENNESE FLAVOR The Museum of the Moving Image features Josef von Sternberg’s “The Saga of Anatahan” (1954) as part of a month-long retrospective honoring the director. The film is based on a true story about marooned Japanese soldiers who discover a woman on their deserted island. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 6 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children under age 18, free for members.