This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

IVORIES AND LYRICS Vocalist Tom Lellis performs original songs and jazz standards with pianist Gary Fisher and bassist Ed Howard. Tonight, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., the Jazz Standard at Blue Smoke, 116 E. 27th St., between Lexington and Park avenues, 212-576-2232, $15.

NO EXIT The nine-piece jazz-pop ensemble Liberation Prophecy perform songs from its debut album, “Last Exit Angel,” which features a contribution from former member Norah Jones.The band is led by musical director and alto saxophonist Jacob Duncan and featured performers include vocalist Amber Estes. Tonight, 8 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St, between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $10–$15.

HONKY-TONK WOMEN The Country Music Association presents its Songwriter Series, featuring mainstream country artists Lori McKenna, Jo Dee Messina, and Jamie O’Neal. Tomorrow, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-239-6200, $20.

PIANO SINGING Pianist and vocalist Robert Silverman presents his jazz quartet, including electric bassist Andy Bassford, tenor saxophonist James “Doc” Halliday, and drummer Scott Hamilton. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Sugar Bar, 254 W. 72nd St., between Broadway and Eleventh Avenue, 212-579-0222, $10.

TOKYO JAZZ Japanese jazz piano prodigy Sayuri Goto studied music at the New School University and the Manhattan School of Music. She performs with bassist Nat Reeves and drummer Gene Jackson. Tomorrow, 8 and 9:30 p.m., New York City Baha’i Center, 53 E. 11th St., between Broadway and University Place, 212-222-5159, $15 general, $10 students.

HONORING RAHSAAN The Bright Moments Band presents a performance honoring and analyzing the music of jazz saxophonist Rahsaan Roland Kirk.Performers include baritone saxophonist Claire Daly, pianist Sonelius Smith, and bassist Dave Hofstra. Tomorrow through Saturday, Tuesday–Thursday, 11:30 p.m., Friday–Saturday, 12:45 a.m., Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Jazz at Lincoln Center, 33 W. 60 St. at Broadway, 212-258-9595, $10.

SHEDDING SKIN The former lead singer of the experimental pop duo Cibo Matto, Miho Hatori, presents an acoustic performance of songs from her debut solo album “Ecdysis.” Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212–539–8778, $12.