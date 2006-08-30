Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
REMEMBERING HOME Haitian poet Marc Arena reads from his works and from those of his grandfather, Paul Laraque. Tonight, 7 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, between Bleecker and Houston streets, 212-614-0505, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.