Reading
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BEATING LABELS Editor Elizabeth Merrick and writers Jennifer Egan, Curtis Sittenfeld, and Binnie Kirshenbaum read from their contributions to the book “This Is Not Chick Lit: Original Stories by America’s Best Women Writers” (Random House). Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.
